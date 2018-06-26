FIFA World Cup 2018: How Iranian fans ‘disturbed’ Cristiano Ronaldo’s sleep before the match

Portugal’s Cristiano Ronaldo during match against Iran. (Source: Reuters) Portugal’s Cristiano Ronaldo during match against Iran. (Source: Reuters)

Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo, who set the World Cup stage on fire by scoring four goals in their opening two matches. But facing Iran in a do-or-die encounter on Monday, the Real Madrid star had a poor outing in which he failed to successfully convert a penalty and was almost sent off after allegedly elbowing Iran’s Morteza Pouraliganji during the match. The referee consulted with VAR before handing out a yellow card to Ronaldo.

But if Iran footballers got the best of the star forward on the pitch, the Iranian fans reportedly caused him troubles outside the field. A night before the crucial match, Ronaldo’s sleep was reportedly disturbed after a bunch of Iran football fans started making noises outside the Selccao’s team hotel.

As per a report by Goal.com, the Iranian fans, after discovering the hotel, started chanting, singing, clapping and bowling vuvuzelas outside the hotel in an attempt to disrupt the team’s preparations. In a video that has gone viral on social media, Ronaldo was seen coming out to the hotel room, asking the fans to reduce the volume levels and let him sleep.

Ronaldo foi à janela pedir aos iranianos para o deixarem dormir em paz 💤 🎥 @RTP1 pic.twitter.com/UtYxZBbJF3 — B24 🇵🇹 (@B24PT) 24 June 2018

With a late penalty, Iran managed to held Portugal to a 1-1 draw, with Ricardo Quaresma opening the scoring for Portugal in the first half. Despite the draw, Portugal, with 5 points, managed to reach the Round of 16 by finishing in the second place in Group B. The side led by coach Fernando Santos will meet Uruguay in the Knockout stage.

