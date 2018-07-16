FIFA World Cup 2018: How French media reacted to the nation lifting trophy

France’s Olivier Giroud holds up the trophy as he celebrates with teammates at the end of the final match between France and Croatia. (Source: AP) France’s Olivier Giroud holds up the trophy as he celebrates with teammates at the end of the final match between France and Croatia. (Source: AP)

It was a huge day for France on Sunday as they found their lost glory after 20 years, winning their second title at FIFA World Cup after beating Croatia 4-2 in the final. Celebrating the big day in their football history, French newspapers and TV channels congratulated and hailed the team for their performance in the tournament in Russia the next day.

Ahead of the victory parade down the Champs Elysees, newspapers screamed France’s spectacular victory, celebrating their achievement. Referring to the Marseillaise anthem, French Newspaper Le Figaro’s front page said ‘Our Day of Glory is Here.”

The cover of Le Figaro on Monday. The cover of Le Figaro on Monday.

Another sports daily L’Equipe’s headline said ‘HISTORY MADE’ while business journal Les Echos had a more simplistic headline which read ‘Champions of the World.’ Most of the media coverage was dominated by photos of teenage football sensation Kylian Mbappe, Paul Pogba and Antoine Griezmann holding the trophy while some went for Didier Deschamps, who lifted his second World Cup trophy – the first in 1998 as captain and the second as Frace’s coach.

The first page of Du Nord. The first page of Du Nord.

This is how L’Equipe announced France’s title-winning victory. This is how L’Equipe announced France’s title-winning victory.

The other highlight for French media was how the second youngest team at the competition included many with central and north African heritage, even if all but two were born in France.

The city of Paris celebrated till late in the morning, with blaring horns and firecrackers. The clean-up crews worked against the clock to tidy Paris up after a night of celebrations. TV stations showed that supporters and fans across the country, from Nice and Marseille in the south to Lille in the north, sang in the streets till late wearing their country colours.

