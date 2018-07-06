FIFA World Cup 2018: How a ‘free TV’ offer for Belgium fans may not be a good idea

If the Belgian team score more than 15 goals, TV Company Krëfel will refund the total purchase cost. (AP) If the Belgian team score more than 15 goals, TV Company Krëfel will refund the total purchase cost. (AP)

An electronic company from Belgium decided to cash in on the World Cup’s excitement by announcing that it would refund the total purchase cost of a television to customers if Belgium’s national football team scored more than 15 goals. However, with the Red Devils already netting in more than 10 goals this advertisement does not seem like a really good idea.

“Are you a Belgium fan? With a top TV, you can enjoy the World Cup this year as if you were in the front row of the stadium. And it could be completely free too! If the Belgian team score more than 15 goals, Krëfel will refund you the total purchase cost,” the company had written in its ad.

Notre équipe belge est diablement efficace 😈! Le marquoir indique déjà 12 buts ! C’est une excellente nouvelle car s’ils gagnent contre le Brésil, les Diables Rouges ont encore au moins 2 matches à jouer! Nous y croyons , et vous 🇧🇪? pic.twitter.com/SfIC4A2WG3 — Krëfel (@Krefel) 3 July 2018

However, since then the fearsome combination of Romelu Lukaku, Eden Hazard and Kevin de Bruyne have scored 12 goals in 4 matches. Four more goals and the TV company might well rue their lack of confidence in their own side.

Reacting to the promotional offer, striker Dries Mertens spoke at a press conference and said, “I have many friends who bought their TV there and I’m doing everything to get them it for free.”

Belgium face Brazil in the quarter-finals of FIFA World Cup 2018. Coach Roberto Martinez has said it will be a dream match for his side. “It’s a dream match for our players. There won’t be many secrets to the game. We have to defend as well as we can and then punish them when we have the ball. It’s that simple, and this team is ready for that,” he said at the pre-match press conference

