Friday, June 22, 2018
FIFA World Cup 2018: Here is how Argentina can still progress to the next round

Argentina's hopes of progressing to the next round is hanging by a thread and is largely dependent now on how Iceland perform in their remaining group stage matches.

By: Sports Desk | Updated: June 22, 2018 6:52:42 am
Argentina are yet to win a match in this World Cup. (Source: AP)
Argentina find themselves in a proper soup after their 3-0 loss to Croatia in their World Cup Group D match. This means that they they have just one point from two matches and have one more match to play. Croatia booked a place in the next round with this win and have a 100 percent record so far in the group. 2014 runners up and two time champions Argentina, on the other hand, will be fighting with Iceland, with whom they drew 1-1 in their tournament opener, and Nigeria.

The question of who goes through with Croatia to the round of 16 can be answered with a tangle of permutations and combinations. Here are the possible scenarios in which Argentina can still qualify.

1. If Iceland beat Nigeria
Iceland play Nigeria on Friday. Nigeria are yet to win a single point while Iceland have one. If Iceland win that match, Argentina will need a win over Nigeria in their final group stage match on Tuesday and Iceland will have to lose their match against Croatia while having a lower goal difference than Argentina for La Albiceste to go through

2. If Iceland and Nigeria draw
In this case, Argentina will need to beat Nigeria and hope that Iceland to not beat Croatia in their final game.

3. If Nigeria beat Iceland
Then Argentina will need to beat Nigeria. If Iceland win their match agianst Croatia, Argentina will go through only if they have a better goal difference than Iceland.

