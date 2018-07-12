Follow Us:
Thursday, July 12, 2018
FIFA World Cup 2018: Harry Kane says England defeat will hurt for a long time

England captain Harry Kane said that the defeat against Croatia in the semi-final would be hard to swallow but that they came farther than they thought they would.

Harry Kane could not find the back of the net in the semi-final. (Source: AP)
England’s World Cup semi-final defeat to Croatia will hurt for a long time, striker Harry Kane said after their 2-1 extra-time defeat on Wednesday.

“It’s tough, we’re gutted,” he said. “We worked so hard, the fans were amazing, it was a tough game, a 50-50 game, when we look back we will think there’s stuff we could have done better.

“We worked as hard as we could… it hurts, it hurts a lot and it will hurt for a long time. We have had a fantastic journey, further than we thought,” he added. “We created some good chances when we were 1-0 up, maybe we dropped a little too deep but we didn’t get enough pressure on the ball. There are a lot of ifs and buts, in these games it’s small margins.”

“It’s hard to say (what went wrong). There’s a lot we could have done better. They played well and made it difficult for us… it’s hard to put your finger of it.”

