FIFA World Cup 2018: England’s Harry Kane wins Golden Boot

England’s Harry Kane added another feather to his list of accomplishments as he won the Golden Boot for scoring most number of goals at the World Cup in Russia. The striker put the ball in the back of the net six times in seven games, to win the honour. The 24-year old won the prize in his first World Cup appearance.

“It shows we had a good group stage, scored a lot of goals,” Kane told ITV Sport. “Obviously I’m disappointed I couldn’t get a goal in the last few games. Sometimes it goes for you, sometimes it doesn’t. But if I win it, it’ll be something I’ll be very proud of,” he added.

Kane scored two goals against Tunisia in England’s first group stage match. He followed it up with a hat-trick against Panama, which the Three Lions went on to win by 6-1. He later converted a penalty against Colombia in the Round of 16 clash. Out of six, he scored three goals from the spot. The Tottenham Hotspurs striker could not add more goals to his tally in the remaining games for Gareth Southgate’s side, but it was enough to surpass Romelu Lukaku, Cristiano Ronaldo and Denis Cheryshev who all scored four goals in the tournament.

In doing so, the Spurs striker also equaled England’s record for the number of goals in a World Cup, which was set by Gary Lineker in 1986.

Unfortunately for Kane, who was leading England as captain in the tournament, his efforts were not enough to take his side to the title match. England were knocked out from the tournament after losing to Croatia 2-1 in the semifinal. They finished in the fourth position, losing 2-0 to Belgium in the third-place playoff match.

Kane, who has been the top goal scorer in Premier League for two of the past three seasons, is being heavily linked with Real Madrid, following Cristiano Ronaldo’s move to Juventus.

As per the rules in awarding the Golden Boot, if two or more players are tied on goals, the winner is decided by the assists. If assists cannot split them as well, the player who has played the least minutes to score the goals will take home the individual honour.

List of Golden Boot winners:

2014: James Rodríguez (Colombia) 6 Goals

2010: Thomas Muller (Germany ) 5 Goals

2006: Miroslav Klose (Germany) 5 Goals

2002: Ronaldo (Brazil) 8 Goals

1998: Davor Suker (Croatia) 6 Goals

1994: Hristo Stoichkov (Bulgaria), Oleg Salenko (Russia) 6 Goals

1990: Salvatore Schillaci (Italy) 6 Goals

1986: Gary Lineker (England) 6 Goals

1982: Paolo Rossi (Italy) 6 Goals

1978: Mario Kempes (Argentina) 6 Goals

1974: Grzegorz Lato (Poland) 7 Goals

1970: Gerd Muller (Germany) 10 Goals

1966: Eusebio (Portugal) 9 Goals

1962: Florian Albert (Hungary), Valentin Ivanov (Soviet Union), Drazen Jerkovic (Yugoslavia), Leonel Sanchez (Chile), Vava (Brazil), Garrincha (Brazil) – All 4 Goals

1958: Just Fontaine (France) 13 Goals

1954: Sandor Kocsis (Hungary) 11 Goals

1950: Ademir (Brazil) 9 Goals

1938: Leonidas (Brazil) 8 Goals

1934: Oldrich Nejedly (Czechoslovakia), Edmund Conen (Germany), Angelo Schiavio (Italy) All 4 Goals

1930: Guillermo Stabile (Argentina) 8 Goals

