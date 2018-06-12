FIFA World Cup 2018: Harry Kane expects ‘brave’ and ‘aggressive’ England in Russia

England face Tunisia in their opening Group G fixture on Monday, before taking on Panama and Belgium. (Source: Reuters) England face Tunisia in their opening Group G fixture on Monday, before taking on Panama and Belgium. (Source: Reuters)

England will adopt an aggressive approach to their World Cup fixtures and tackle the tournament “head on” as Gareth Southgate’s youthful squad hopes to make its mark in Russia, captain Harry Kane has said.

The 24-year-old Tottenham striker hopes that an inexperienced squad will be motivated by the biggest stage, on which the national team has repeatedly disappointed since lifting the trophy in 1966.

“The aim is to be aggressive and brave in possession,” Kane told British media. “We want to take this tournament head on. There will be tough moments, and ups and downs. Sometimes going into a big tournament is about not losing and being passive but, for us, it’s about playing attacking football. We are aiming to win the first game, then to target the second, and take that attitude to the World Cup.”

Kane, who scored 41 goals for Tottenham Hotspur in all competitions last season, will also be hoping to find the net for the first time at a major tournament.

He struggled for form during England’s dismal Euro 2016 campaign when they were knocked out by Iceland in the Round of 16.

“Personally, that (scoring) record is something I want to change, and hopefully will this summer,” Kane added.

England face Tunisia in their opening Group G fixture on Monday, before taking on Panama and Belgium.

