FIFA World Cup 2018: When Harry met volley

England’s World Cup journey follows a script that has three chapters: the hype, then the excuses followed by the scapegoat. It promised to be different this time as players and pundits underplayed their chances. But when captain Harry Kane rose in the 11th minute to head the first of his two goals against Tunisia, all pretense was dropped.

Hype

The Telegraph

“This is Gareth Southgate’s England! A new England with an untwistable stomach! And some of the things we saw on display during that 2-1 win over Tunisia were truly impressive.”

The Sun

“A top class performance, polished, powerful and purposeful display. The rest of the world was on alert… (Harry Kane) brought back memories of Captain Marvel, the sort of matchwinning qualities England relied on when Bryan Robson wore that armband.”

The Daily Mail

“Kieran Trippier has been the most creative player at the World Cup in Russia so far… in fact, on a creative level, England actually posted the best display of the World Cup so far.”

Excuse

But once the north Africans got back on terms via a penalty and it seemed that England will not have things all their own way, suddenly English pundits began to see villains conspiring against the Three Lions — be it the ‘rugby-tackling Tunisians, the ‘incompetent’ referee, the ‘non-existent’ VAR, or the insects that took a special liking to the Englishmen.

The Telegraph

“The Tunisians swarmed around England like the midges and mosquitoes that plagued this stadium on the banks of the River Volga and so irritated the players.”

The Times

“It was not simply the Volga flies proving a huge irritant to England for long periods. Jesse Lingard picked one out of his ear, Raheem Sterling kept swatting them away and all of Gareth Southgate’s players needed to be sprayed with insect repellent. Kane could also have done with some defender repellent such was the persistent grappling from Tunisians at set pieces.”

Evening Standard

Kane was clearly being manhandled at set pieces. Sassi rugby-tackled him in the first half, then the England captain was pushed over in a head-lock, but VAR did not intervene to give (referee) Roldan a second look at the challenges.

Scapegoat

He had been one of the stars for Manchester City’s record-breking season, but the jury was still out on Raheem Sterling at the biggest stage. And with England huffing and puffing to a narrow victory over a relatively mediocre opposition, the boy with the tattoo gun on his leg became a favourite punching bag for experts.

The Independent

“Southgate did not want to drop him to shield him from the tattoo furore, or for arriving at training late, but the England manager may consider starting Rashford or Vardy because there is much more to come from Sterling and this England team.”

The Daily Mirror

“Debate leading up to the World Cup might have featured on what Sterling had inked on his legs, now it will be on what is at the end of them. His boots were too often confused on Monday night in Volgograd. This is not victimisation… Dropping Sterling might reinforce the scapegoat theory and there is absolutely no doubt he is judged way more harshly than any other England player. But this is a major tournament, a World Cup. Players have to be judged in the here and now, game by game.”

