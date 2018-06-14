FIFA World Cup 2018: Google Doodle celebrates start of tournament in Russia

Google unveiled it’s doodle on the opening day of the FIFA World Cup 2018. (Source: Google) Google unveiled it’s doodle on the opening day of the FIFA World Cup 2018. (Source: Google)

On the opening day of the 2018 FIFA World Cup, Google’s doodle celebrated the start of the showpiece event in Russia. The animated illustration depicts a host of fans in sheer excitement as one of them is about to kick the ball, signalling the beginning of the tournament. A total of 32 teams will take part in the World Cup but only one among them will lift the glittering trophy at the end of the competition.

The World Cup will get underway on Thursday evening when hosts Russia take on Saudi Arabia at Moscow’s Luzhniki Stadium. However, prior to the match, a glamorous opening ceremony will be held at the same venue where pop icon Robbie Williams will be headlining the event. Renowned Russian soprano Aida Garifullina will also be joining Williams in the spectacular show. Reportedly, another concert will also be held in Moscow’s Red Square along with the opening ceremony.

As excitement levels reach fever pitch in Russia, Robbie Williams spoke to FIFA and expressed happiness over the opportunity presented to him. “I’m so happy and excited to be going back to Russia for such a unique performance. I’ve done a lot in my career, and opening the FIFA World Cup to 80,000 football fans in the stadium and many millions all over the world is a boyhood dream,” Williams said.

Germany are the defending champions but Spain, France and Brazil have also been tipped as favourites to lift the coveted trophy.

For all the latest Fifa News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd