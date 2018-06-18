FIFA World Cup 2018: Goal celebrations against Germany cause artificial earthquake in Mexico

Mexico’s fans celebrate victory of their team after the match. (Source: Reuters) Mexico’s fans celebrate victory of their team after the match. (Source: Reuters)

Hirving Lozano’s goal in Mexico’s opening match didn’t just prove disastrous for the defending champions Germany but also Mexico city, which reported an artificial earthquake due to wild celebrations by fans.

Mexico’s Institute of Geological and Atmospheric Research reported a sharp tremor at 11.32am local time due to increase in seismic activity after Lozano fired past Germany keeper Manuel Neuer to give them 1-0 lead.

The agency that reported the tremor suggested that it was “possibly due to mass jumping” that the earthquake was triggered. Their twitter handle said, “The sismo detected in Mexico City originated artificially. Possibly by massive jumps during the Goal of the selection of Mexico in the world. At least two sensors inside the City detected it at 11:32.”

El #sismo detectado en la Ciudad de México se originó de manera artificial. Posiblemente por saltos masivos durante el Gol de la selección de #México en el mundial. Por lo menos dos sensores dentro de la Ciudad lo detectaron a las 11:32. pic.twitter.com/mACKesab3b — SIMMSA (@SIMMSAmex) 17 June 2018

Mexico went on to beat favourites Germany, who had not lost a World Cup opener since 1982 and won its four previous initial matches by a combined score of 20-2.

According to reports, Mexico police had encircled the Angel of Independence monument in Mexico City in anticipation of throngs of fans who traditionally flock there to celebrate big football wins. Immediately after the game, some danced in front of the monument. Drivers honked horns and exuberant families ran through the streets waving the Mexican flag and twirling green jerseys in the air.

