Sunday, July 15, 2018
FIFA World Cup 2018 Final France vs Croatia: France winners of World Cup 2018, twitterati congratulate

France are FIFA World Cup 2018 winner after beating Croatia 4-2 in final in Moscow on Sunday.

By: Sports Desk | Published: July 15, 2018 10:54:41 pm
FIFA World Cup 2018 final, France vs Croatia, Croatia France FIFA World Cup 2018 final, sports news, football, Indian Express France defeated Croatia 4-2 in the final. (Source: Reuters)
France are World Cup 2018 winners. FIFA World Cup 2018 concluded on Sunday and it was France who lifted the trophy after 20 years as they defeated Croatia 4-2. France went into the half-time with a 2-1 lead over Croatia. France took the lead in the 18th minute, courtesy an own goal from Mario Mandzukic. Croatia didn’t waste much time and equalised the scoring as Perisic scored for them but France were right back with the lead after they were awarded a penalty.

Griezmann completed the penalty to put his side in front. The misery for Croatia continued in the second half as Paul Pogba scored France’s third and that was followed by a perfect strike from Mbappe. Later, Mandzukic gave Croatian fans something to cheer about as he scored their second goal.

This is France’s second World Cup title.

