FIFA World Cup 2018 Final France vs Croatia: France winners of World Cup 2018, twitterati congratulate

France defeated Croatia 4-2 in the final. (Source: Reuters) France defeated Croatia 4-2 in the final. (Source: Reuters)

France are World Cup 2018 winners. FIFA World Cup 2018 concluded on Sunday and it was France who lifted the trophy after 20 years as they defeated Croatia 4-2. France went into the half-time with a 2-1 lead over Croatia. France took the lead in the 18th minute, courtesy an own goal from Mario Mandzukic. Croatia didn’t waste much time and equalised the scoring as Perisic scored for them but France were right back with the lead after they were awarded a penalty.

Griezmann completed the penalty to put his side in front. The misery for Croatia continued in the second half as Paul Pogba scored France’s third and that was followed by a perfect strike from Mbappe. Later, Mandzukic gave Croatian fans something to cheer about as he scored their second goal.

Congratulations to France on winning the finals, by far the best team in the @FIFAWorldCup 2018 ! Bit harsh on Croatia on the penalty though #WorldCupFinal — yuvraj singh (@YUVSTRONG12) 15 July 2018

Mbappe mmmagnificent…… — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) 15 July 2018

🇫🇷 Paul Pogba = 💥💥💥 pic.twitter.com/hPW5vawQbP — UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) 15 July 2018

The Pogba of United has to wear a season long disguise. The Pogba of France is a celebration — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) 15 July 2018

The set up of that goal by France was amazing. — David Warner (@davidwarner31) 15 July 2018

This is a football match you hope never ends……#FrancevsCroatia — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) 15 July 2018

Croatia up against France, Referee and VAR.

Come on Croatia#WorldCupFinal — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) 15 July 2018

So far been luck vs passion.

France been extremely lucky to be in the lead but love the way Croatia is playing with passion.#WorldCupFinal — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) 15 July 2018

Wow! The 2nd-half goals by Pogba & Mbappe were breathtaking. Virtually sealed the finals#WorldCupFinal — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) 15 July 2018

This is France’s second World Cup title.

