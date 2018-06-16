Follow Us:
FIFA World Cup 2018 fans upset at barriers on Red Square

FIFA World Cup 2018, FIFA World Cup 2018 news, FIFA World Cup 2018 updates, sports news, football, Indian Express A fan waves an flag of Argentina on the eve of the Group D 2018 World Cup football match between Argentina and Iceland at the entrance of the Red Square in Moscow, Russia, Friday, June 15, 2018. (Source: AP)
While fans from around the world are singing and celebrating the World Cup on Moscow’s streets, they can’t go to the most famous place in the Russian capital – Red Square.

Barriers staffed by police officers have blocked off the square for several days, with authorities citing the need to build and dismantle stages for a national holiday and a World Cup-themed opera performance last Tuesday and Wednesday.

Mexico supporter Cesar Reyes, peering past the barriers, says “it’s a real shame it’s closed because it’s one of the best places to visit when you’re in Moscow. It’s a real shame that people will miss it because it’s closed for special event and there’s no opportunity to appreciate this building.”

Russian police have closed off a number of roads and other areas for security reasons over recent days. It’s unclear when the square will be reopened.

