FIFA World Cup 2018: England to play Argentina in the final, predicts David Beckham

After England picked up a 2-0 win over Tunisia in their opening match at FIFA World Cup 2018 in Russia, former skipper David Beckham showed optimism that the Three Lions will make it to the final of the tournament. England last reached the World Cup final in 1966 when they defeated West Germany at Wembley to lift the trophy. The last time the side made it past the Round of 16 was back in the year 2006 under Beckham’s captaincy.

But after Harry Kane put in two goals against Tunisia to give his side the victory, Beckham predicted that England will compete against Lionel Messi’s Argentina in the final. Speaking at a football promotional event in China, the former Real Madrid and Manchester United star said, “I believe Argentina will play against England in the final. I think obviously my choice would be England to win the competition, but that’s me being biased and passionate about my country.”

The 43-year old further advised caution to Gareth Southgate’s side to not lose focus as there are tougher opponents to face yet in Russia. . “I’m very happy that we won the first game in the group. England is a very young team, they don’t have a lot of experience yet and the journey of the World Cup will become harder and harder because there are many good teams in the tournament,” he was quoted as saying by the news agency AFP.

England will next face debutants Panama in their next fixture on Sunday. But their toughest competitor in the group stage will be the “dark horses” Belgium who defeated Panama in their opening contest by 3-0.

