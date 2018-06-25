FIFA World Cup 2018: Egypt’s Essam El-Hadary becomes oldest player to play in a World Cup

Egypt’s Essam El-Hadary is the oldest player to feature in a FIFA World Cup. (Source: Reuters) Egypt’s Essam El-Hadary is the oldest player to feature in a FIFA World Cup. (Source: Reuters)

At 45 years and 161 days old, Egypt goalkeeper Essam El-Hadary became the oldest player to appear at the World Cup after being named in the starting XI against Saudi Arabia. El-Hadary eclipses the previous record held by Colombia’s Faryd Mondragon. Incidentally, El-Hadary is older than three of the managers at the 2018 World Cup finals: 179 days older than Roberto Martinez, 413 days older than Mladen Krstajic and 1164 days older than Aliou Cisse. Speaking at a prematch news conference before he was confirmed as starting, El-Hadary said: “Obviously every player wants to set a record. It would not only be my achievement but also an achievement for Egypt.”

السد العالي صاحب 45 عاما يشارك اليوم أساسيا مع #الفراعنة رقم قياسي جديد لك يا @ElHadary #KSAEGY #السعوديه_مصر pic.twitter.com/TaGwypbxaR — Egypt National Football Team (@Pharaohs) 25 June 2018

Meanwhile, Egypt manager Hector Cuper addressed the media before the match and said, “This is an important match because we want to win and finish with a good result.”

“We have prepared for it well and we want to represent the Egyptian people and make them happy with a victory. We will play against Saudi Arabia to regain wellness and achieve our new ambitions after the early exit at this World Cup, which was a big shock and blow,” Cuper said.

“The team will be at its best. ‘I don’t have a message to those who criticise me. It does not anger me. All I would say is that sometimes ambitions are unrealistic,’ he added.

