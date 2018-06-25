Follow Us:
FIFA World Cup 2018
FIFA World Cup 2018: Egypt’s Essam El-Hadary becomes oldest player to play in a World Cup

At 45 years and 161 days old, Egypt goalkeeper Essam El-Hadary became the oldest player to appear at the World Cup after being named in the starting XI against Saudi Arabia.

Egypt’s Essam El-Hadary is the oldest player to feature in a FIFA World Cup. (Source: Reuters)
At 45 years and 161 days old, Egypt goalkeeper Essam El-Hadary became the oldest player to appear at the World Cup after being named in the starting XI against Saudi Arabia. El-Hadary eclipses the previous record held by Colombia’s Faryd Mondragon. Incidentally, El-Hadary is older than three of the managers at the 2018 World Cup finals: 179 days older than Roberto Martinez, 413 days older than Mladen Krstajic and 1164 days older than Aliou Cisse. Speaking at a prematch news conference before he was confirmed as starting, El-Hadary said: “Obviously every player wants to set a record. It would not only be my achievement but also an achievement for Egypt.”

Meanwhile, Egypt manager Hector Cuper addressed the media before the match and said, “This is an important match because we want to win and finish with a good result.”

“We have prepared for it well and we want to represent the Egyptian people and make them happy with a victory. We will play against Saudi Arabia to regain wellness and achieve our new ambitions after the early exit at this World Cup, which was a big shock and blow,” Cuper said.

“The team will be at its best. ‘I don’t have a message to those who criticise me. It does not anger me. All I would say is that sometimes ambitions are unrealistic,’ he added.

