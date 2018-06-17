FIFA World Cup 2018: Diego Maradona accused of racist gestures towards South Korean fans

Diego Maradona has been accused of racist gestures. (Source: Reuters) Diego Maradona has been accused of racist gestures. (Source: Reuters)

Former Argentina skipper and World Cup winner Diego Maradona has been accused of making racist gestures towards a group of South Korean fans during the 1-1 draw between Argentina and Iceland on Saturday. The allegation was made by ITV presenter Jacqui Oatley who was also present in the stands at the Spartak Stadium in Moscow. Expressing shock over the 57-year-old’s gesture British journalist Oatley posted a message on Twitter and wrote, “Maradona not so cool now. Some South Korea fans just shouted “Diego” and he obliged with a smile, kiss, and wave. Then pulled his eyes to the side in a clearly racist gesture. All of us who saw it are stunned.” Maradona also made headlines after he was caught smoking a cigar during the match despite the stadium being a non-smoking arena.

Maradona not so cool now. Some South Korea fans just shouted “Diego” and he obliged with a smile, kiss and wave. Then pulled his eyes to the side in a clearly racist gesture. All of us who saw it are stunned. — Jacqui Oatley (@JacquiOatley) 16 June 2018

Maradona, who is widely regarded as one of the greatest footballers, was sitting just in front of the press box at the stadia. Reportedly the incident occured during the second half of the match. Several videos have emerged on social media where the Argentine legend can be seen enjoying the match and posing with fans for photographs. It is still unclear what led to his actions.

Meanwhile, Argentina were held to a 1-1 draw by Iceland. Sergio Aguero scored the first goal in the 19th minute after which Alfreð Finnbogason equalized in the 23rd minute. However, Argentina failed to take the lead when captain Lionel Messi missed a penalty in the second half.

