FIFA World Cup 2018: Diego Maradona flips off crowd after Argentina’s winning goal against Nigeria

After a nail-biting finish to the final group stage match between Nigeria and Argentina, which went in the favour of the South American nation, former footballing legend Diego Maradona was caught on camera flipping off the crowd. With the 2014 World Cup runners-up needing a win to survive in the tournament, a late goal from Marcus Rojo saw Argentina picking up a 2-1 victory to make it to the Round of 16. But once again, the emotions got the better of former Argentina legends Maradona, who raised both his middle fingers towards the crowd and mouthed the Spanish word “puto” which translates to “dogs” in English while celebrating the Manchester United’s defender’s winning goal.

It was not the only moment of the match in which Maradona’s celebrations came under the scanner. He was earlier seen celebrating Lionel Messi’s opening goal by stretching his arms wide as if he has been possessed by an otherworldly spirit.

Maradona is the best. pic.twitter.com/bFgTOUW33l — Jimmy Conrad (@JimmyConrad) 26 June 2018

It is not the first time the former Argentina captain made headlines in this World Cup. In Argentina’s opening match against Iceland, he was also accused of making racist gestures during the same match by ITV presenter Jacqui Oatley. In his coverage, the reporter said that Maradona made a “clearly racist gesture” after young South Korean fans shouted and waved at him.

According to reporters, Maradona was given medical treatment and rushed to the hospital after Tuesday’s match. He reportedly suffered a low blood pressure and needed immediate medical assistance.

With a 2-1 win over Nigeria, Argentina managed to finish in the second position in Group D and will meet France in their Round of 16 encounter.

