FIFA World Cup 2018: Didier Deschamps, Raphael Varane join history books

As France defeated Croatia 4-2 in the final of the World Cup in Russia on Sunday, coach Didier Deschamps stamped his name in the history books. The former France defensive midfielder became only the third individual in the history to lift the World Cup trophy as both a player and as a coach. The former Juventus midfielder led France to the trophy as captain 20 years ago, as Les Bleus defeated Brazil 3-0 in the final to win their first World Cup.

Apart from Deschamps, the only two players who have achieved the same results were Germany’s Franz Beckenbauer (who won the trophy as a player in 1974 and as a coach in 1990) and Brazil’s Mario Zagallo (who won it as a player in 1958 and 1962 and as a manager in 1970).

Talking about the achievement at the press conference, the 49-year old said, “Well, I don’t really like to talk about myself, but I’m going to be forced to do so a little bit, of course. I had the immense pleasure and immense privilege to live through this as a player 20 years ago, and it was in France, so of course it will be marked in my memory forever. But what the players did today is just as beautiful, is just as strong.”

France central defender Raphael Varane also edged his name in the history books as he became only the 11th player to win the Champions League and World Cup trophy in the same year. Varane had won the Champions League in May with Real Madrid.

Earlier the same achievement was made by Bayern Munich stars, Gerd Müller, Franz Beckenbauer, Paul Breitner, Hans-Georg Schwarzenbeck, Sepp Maier, Jupp Kapellmann, Uli Hoeness, who won the two trophies in 1974. Later, it was completed by France’s Christian Karembeu at the 1998 World Cup, Brazil’s Roberto Carlos in 2002, and Germany’s Sami Khedira in 2014, who all had won the Champions League trophy for Real Madrid.

