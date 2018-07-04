FIFA World Cup 2018: Cristiano Ronaldo’s post most loved on Facebook so far

Portugal were knocked out of the World Cup in their Round of 16 match. (Source: AP) Portugal were knocked out of the World Cup in their Round of 16 match. (Source: AP)

With the FIFA World Cup 2018 entering its quarterfinals stage, it has been an emotional ride for fans and supporters on social media, who have been expressing their delight and heartbreaks on both Facebook and Twitter.

With shock results and late drama forming a bulk of the narrative, football fans on Twitter can’t stop talking about the tournament. Twitter is where football happens, and the round of 16 has caught everyone’s attention on the platform. From Russia shocking Spain, Ronaldo and Messi packing their bags early, to Mbappe stealing the spotlight, fans on Twitter have been talking about it all!

As big giants like Germany, Spain, Portugal and Argentina saw the exit doors in the Round of 16, this World Cup has taken an unusual turn as England is being referred to as the new favourite. Here are all the top posts on social media that received massive response from fans.

FACEBOOK:

Cristiano Ronaldo’s post after Portugal’s first win at the World Cup received the most love on Facebook:

Most Discussed Teams:

Argentina

Russia

Brazil

Portugal

Nigeria

Most Discussed Players:

Lionel Messi

Neymar Jr

Cristiano Ronaldo

Philippe Coutinho

Toni Kroos

TWITTER

Most talked-about moments

Where’s the Brazilian flair? It took until stoppage time in Brazil’s match against Costa Rica for this question to be answered, but Coutinho and Neymar ensured it was! With a goal from Coutinho in 90+1, and Neymar in 90+6, Brazil dominated all the talk on Twitter. It’s no surprise then, that the Brazilian duo featured in the most talked about moments.

World Cup peak moments World Cup peak moments

Most talked about players

Yes, you guessed it right – Messi and Ronaldo. If it’s about a battle for being best in the world, then these guys just have to feature. One man who pushed his way into the list in Round 2 though, is Toni Kroos. With Germany on the brink of almost being tossed out of the tournament, Kroos stepped up to deliver a majestic free-kick in the dying minutes of stoppage time. The result, a 2-1 win for Germany, and tons of Twitter chatter around Kroos.

Top Players on Twitter Top Players on Twitter

Most mentioned moments

Ronaldo and Messi are going home, so who is the greatest of them all? Try Kylian Mbappe! He stunned Argentina with his pace and goal-scoring ability. Fans on Twitter just couldn’t have enough of the 19-year old French forward Mbappe, and his second goal against Argentina was the most talked about moment of the Round of 16 on Twitter.

