FIFA World Cup 2018: Cristiano Ronaldo steps out of team bus to meet crying fan; watch video

Cristiano Ronaldo is winning hearts in Russia. (Source: Reuters) Cristiano Ronaldo is winning hearts in Russia. (Source: Reuters)

Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo has started things on a high note in Russia. Earlier this week, the Real Madrid star fired his 51st career hat-trick as Portugal drew 3-3 with Spain in their opening match. But the footballer certainly knows how to win hearts outside the football field as well. In a video that has gone viral on social media since being uploaded earlier this week, Ronaldo was seen cheering up a young tearful fan, who was crying outside Portugal’s team bus as he failed to meet up with his hero.

In the video, the Real Madrid No. 7, was seen stepping out of the bus which was heading to the airport after hearing about the kid who was crying, and then he hugged and clicked photos with the fan. The footballer spent 45 seconds with the kid, and wiped his tears. He also signed the kid’s T-shirt before bidding him farewell, as the kid’s mother applauded the gesture and clicked photos. The young fan continued to cry as his dreams of meeting up with his favourite footballer came true in Russia.

Portugal drew their first encounter against Spain earlier this week with Ronaldo getting three goals past Manchester United’s David de Gea. He opened the scoring with a penalty, and then later made it 2-1 with a thunderous strike that slipped past De Gea’s hands into the back of the net, just a few minutes after Diego Costa’s equaliser. With Spain scoring two goals earlyi in the second half, Portugal found themselves trailing 3-2 in the dying minutes of the game. But Ronaldo stepped forward to convert the free kick from 25-yards to make it 3-3 as the match ended in a draw.

Portugal will next face Morocco on Wednesday in their next game.

