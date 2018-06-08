Follow Us:
Saturday, June 16, 2018
My 1-year-old is battling Acute Leukemia. Please help me save my Aadriti  Sponsored

My 1-year-old is battling Acute Leukemia. Please help me save my Aadriti 
FIFA World Cup 2018
  • FIFA World Cup 2018: Cristiano Ronaldo’s son scores stunning goal after Portugal’s warm-up game; watch video

FIFA World Cup 2018: Cristiano Ronaldo’s son scores stunning goal after Portugal’s warm-up game; watch video

Portugal attained a comfortable 3-0 win over Algeria in their final warm-up game before the start of FIFA World Cup 2018 in Russia.

By: Sports Desk | Updated: June 9, 2018 1:59:42 pm
FIFA World Cup 2018 Portugal’s Cristiano Ronaldo with his son after the match. (REUTERS)
Related News

Portugal international football team could have a new star in the making with Cristiano Ronaldo’s eldest son, Cristiano Ronaldo Jr., nicknamed Cristianinho, impressing with his skills after the warm-up game between Portugal and Algeria ahead of the start of the FIFA World Cup in Russia. The 7-year old received massive cheers from the crowd who stayed back after the match which ended with the 2016 Euro Champions clinching a 3-0 victory.

Playing along with his father and another young kid, Ronaldo’s son took a tremendous kick just a few meters away from the penalty spot and struck it right at the top corner. The impressive goal left the Real Madrid star impressed as he smiled and passed the ball back to his son.

Ronaldo had a goal disallowed after he was caught fractionally offside in the match. Portugal forward Goncalo Guedes made a strong claim for a place in their World Cup starting XI after scoring a brace. Bruno Fernandes scored the third goal in the match for Portugal as the side picked up an easy win.

FIFA World Cup 2018 will kick off from June 14, 2018, with Saudi Arabia facing the hosts Russia in the tournament opener. Portugal, who are placed in Group B, will face Spain in their first match on June 15.

Read this article in Tamil

For all the latest Fifa News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Related News
Advertisement
Live Blog
Advertisement
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Buzzing Now