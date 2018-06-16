FIFA World Cup 2018: Cristiano Ronaldo hails team’s efforts after thrilling 3-3 draw against Spain

Cristiano Ronaldo proved his tenacity as he smashed a free kick at the back of the net in the 88th minute to finish the match with a 3-3 draw. (Source: Reuters) Cristiano Ronaldo proved his tenacity as he smashed a free kick at the back of the net in the 88th minute to finish the match with a 3-3 draw. (Source: Reuters)

Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo set the World Cup stage on fire as he completed the 51st hat-trick in his career against Spain in their opening match at the FIFA World Cup in Russia. The forward gave his side a lead after successfully taking a penalty before it was cancelled out by Spain’s Diego Costa. The Real Madrid star then again hammered a strike past David de Gea in the first half, to give his side a 2-1 lead at the break.

A surge of energy in the second half saw Spain scoring two goals in a succession, and taking a 3-2 lead in the match. But Ronaldo proved his tenacity as he smashed a free kick at the back of the net in the 88th minute to finish the match with a 3-3 draw.

READ | Five talking points from a World Cup classic

For his efforts, he was announced as the man-of-the-match. Speaking to the reporter while accepting his award, the Portugal No. 7 praised his teammates for not giving up in spite of trailing behind in the match.

READ | Ronaldo racks up records at FIFA World Cup after hat-trick against Spain

“Above all we have to stress the efforts of the team. We fought until the end,” Ronaldo said after the match. He further added that his side proved their tenacity against one of the best teams in the world. “We showed that we will always fight to the end. Spain dominated possession, they’re one of the best sides in the world, but we believed until the end,” he said.

Portugal will next face Morocco in their second Group B match next week on Wednesday.

For all the latest Fifa News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd