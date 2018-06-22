FIFA World Cup 2018: Cristiano Ronaldo explains ‘goatee’ celebrations against Spain

Cristiano Ronaldo is sporting a goatee in Russia. (Source: Reuters) Cristiano Ronaldo is sporting a goatee in Russia. (Source: Reuters)

Portugal star forward Cristiano Ronaldo has got off to a terrific start in this World Cup. After scoring a hat-trick against Spain in their opening game, he scored a header against Morocco earlier this week to take his tally to 4 goals in the tournament. He has offered intensity in the attack for his team, and has led from the front as the skipper.

But apart from his terrific form, the Real Madrid star forward gained massive attention for featuring a small beard on his chin. He was also in the limelight for stroking his chin while celebrating his first goal against Spain. The fans speculated that the player was trying to point out at his goatee” to mark himself as the “G.O.A.T”, a term meaning “Greatest of All Time” which was linked with Lionel Messi before the start of the tournament.

Ronaldo’s growing a little goatee, he’s definitely going to be doing his stroke celebration if he scores again today. pic.twitter.com/lR2a2XXpvb — Zeeshan Masih (@MrZeeshanMasih) 20 June 2018

But the Portugal captain explained his celebrations in the post-match interview after beating Morocco, and described it as a “joke”. It was a joke I made with [his Portugal teammate Ricardo] Quaresma. We were in the sauna, and I started to shave. I left my beard and said if I score tomorrow, which was against Spain, I’d leave it for the rest of the tournament. And it gave me luck, I scored in that game, I scored today and I’m going to keep it.”

Ronaldo is currently the leading goal-scorer in this World Cup with 4 goals under his name. Portugal will next face Iran on Monday in their final group-stage match and he would be hoping to increase his tally and earn another 3 points for his country.

