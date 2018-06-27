Follow Us:
Wednesday, June 27, 2018
FIFA World Cup 2018
  • FIFA World Cup 2018: Colombia’s midfielder Abel Aguilar won’t play against Senegal

FIFA World Cup 2018: Colombia’s midfielder Abel Aguilar won’t play against Senegal

Colombia coach Jose Peckerman said Abel Aguilar would not be available in the team's decisive final group match in Samara.

By: AP | Samara | Published: June 27, 2018 6:12:35 pm
FIFA World Cup 2018 Colombia’s Abel Aguilar is carried off on a stretcher. (AP)
Related News

Midfielder Abel Aguilar won’t play for Colombia on Thursday against Senegal because of a left adductor injury. Aguilar was injured in the first half of Colombia’s 3-0 victory over Poland last Sunday in Kazan and had to be stretchered off the field. Colombia coach Jose Peckerman said Aguilar would not be available in the team’s decisive final group match in Samara, but he did not rule the 33-year-old veteran out of the rest of the tournament should Colombia advance.

Aguilar underwent an MRI to determine the extent of the injury. Peckerman said Wednesday the injury was not as serious as feared but it would still keep him out of the group finale. Aguilar was replaced against Poland by Mateus Uribe.

For all the latest Fifa News, download Indian Express App

More Related News
Advertisement
Live Blog
Best of Express
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Advertisement