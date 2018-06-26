Follow Us:
Tuesday, June 26, 2018
FIFA World Cup 2018
  • FIFA World Cup 2018: Colombia focus on recovery work ahead of Senegal game

FIFA World Cup 2018: Colombia focus on recovery work ahead of Senegal game

The Colombian players who faced Poland in their second Group H game on the weekend were focused on doing "regenerative" work on Monday, the country's football association has said.

By: Reuters | Published: June 26, 2018 6:13:08 pm
FIFA World Cup 2018, FIFA World Cup 2018 news, FIFA World Cup 2018 updates, Colombia vs Senegal, Senegal Colombia, sports news, football, Indian Express Colombia were training on Tuesday morning and due to host a news conference in the afternoon. (Source: Reuters)
Related News

The Colombian players who faced Poland in their second Group H game on the weekend were focused on doing “regenerative” work on Monday, the country’s football association has said.

Keeper David Ospina did not show any “complications” from pain in his right foot incurred during Sunday’s 3-0 demolition of Poland, the Colombian FA said in a statement.

Midfielder Abel Aguilar also partook in the recovery work but will undergo an examination of a painful left adductor on Tuesday, an injury which forced him out of Sunday’s match after 30 minutes.

The South Americans face Senegal in a decisive Group H clash in Samara on Thursday.

Colombia were training on Tuesday morning and due to host a news conference in the afternoon.

For all the latest Fifa News, download Indian Express App

More Related News
Advertisement
Live Blog
Best of Express
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Advertisement