FIFA World Cup 2018 Closing Ceremony: Will Smith to perform with Nicky Jam in Moscow

As the World Cup tournament is coming to a close in Russia, the anticipation regarding who will lift the World Cup trophy this year is on the rise. France will face Croatia in the World Cup final at Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow on Sunday. But before the start of the match, the fans will witness a closing ceremony in which singer-actor-songwriter Will Smith will be performing along with Nicky Jam.

The singer will be performing the tournament’s official song, “Live it Up”, along with Nicky Jam and Kosovar singer and songwriter Era Istrefi. FIFA have kept the remaining details regarding the Closing Ceremony a secret.

The World Cup kicked off on June 14, at which British singer-songwriter Robbie Williams and made the headlines for the wrong reasons. The former Take That member showed a middle finger to the camera in the middle of his performance, which caused many to wonder whether he was slamming the critics who questioned his decision to perform at the ceremony despite Britain’s strained relationship with Russia. But the musician played down the incident and said that he used a middle finger to do the countdown.

France will attempt to lift their second World Cup trophy on Sunday with coach Didier Deschamps leading the side. He had earlier led the side as captain in 1998 when Les Bleus won the title. For Croatia, it is an unchartered territory as they enter the final for the first time.

