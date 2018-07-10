FIFA World Cup 2018: Raphael Varane, Luka Modric, Mateo Kovacic could join this elite list

Croatia’s Luka Modric celebrate winning the penalty shootout against Russia. (Reuters) Croatia’s Luka Modric celebrate winning the penalty shootout against Russia. (Reuters)

It was just over a month ago when Real Madrid defeated Liverpool in the Champions League final to clinch their third European trophy in a row. The side led by manager Zinedine Zidane defeated the English club 3-1 in Kiev to script a historic win. Two months later, Madrid stars Raphael Varane, Luka Modric and Mateo Kovacic could be on their way to lifting another title and this time at the world level. They could join the elite list of players who lifted the Champions League and the World Cup trophy in the same year.

As France get ready to take on Belgium in the first semifinal, defender Raphael Varane would be hoping to book a ticket to the final for France, to add himself in the list. Croatia skipper Luka Modric and midfielder Mateo Kovacic will have the similar opportunity as they take on England in the second semifinal on Wednesday.

There have been 10 players who have lifted the two prestigious trophies in the same year in the past. Bayern Munich stars, Gerd Müller, Franz Beckenbauer, Paul Breitner, Hans-Georg Schwarzenbeck, Sepp Maier, Jupp Kapellmann, Uli Hoeness won the two trophies back in 1974.

The similar achievement, then, was completed by France’s Christian Karembeu at the 1998 World Cup, Brazil’s Roberto Carlos in 2002, and Germany’s Sami Khedira in 2014, who all had won the Champions League trophy for Real Madrid.

The World Cup final in Russia will be played on July 15 Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow.

