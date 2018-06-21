FIFA World Cup 2018: Carlos Sanchez receives death threats after red card against Japan

Colombia’s Carlos Sanchez was sent off by referee Damir Skomina. (Source: Reuters) Colombia’s Carlos Sanchez was sent off by referee Damir Skomina. (Source: Reuters)

Colombia midfielder Carlos Sanchez has received online death threats following his team’s bitter defeat against Japan at the 2018 FIFA World Cup. The Fiorentina midfielder, who became the first player to receive a red card in the 2018 edition of the FIFA World Cup, was sent off four minutes into the match for a deliberate handball inside the penalty area. Shinji Kagawa slotted the ball into the net to give his side an early lead. Japan eventually went on to win the match by a margin of 2-1. However, that has led to Sanchez becoming a target of hate messages on social media with some even calling for his death. Police have launched an investigation into the matter.

One of the several users on twitter posted a message with a picture of Sanchez and Escobar and captioned it: “I propose a dream.”

“If Andrés Escobar was killed for scoring an own goal, then Carlos Sánchez should be murdered and his dead body pissed on,” read another reply.

Shinji Kagawa gives #JPN the lead from the penalty spot, After

Carlos Sanchez second fastest red card in #WorldCup history pic.twitter.com/VA0xzMad4C — 365Scores (@365Scores) June 19, 2018

The incident provides a reminder of the chilling murder of Andres Escobar following the former defender’s own-goal in 1994. Meanwhile, Colombian radio station Blu Radio confirmed that the Colombian police have assigned a special cyber-crime team to investigate the matter.

Carlos Sanchez’s red card after two minutes and 56 seconds is the second fastest shown in World Cup history, after Jose Alberto Batista for Uruguay vs Scotland in 1986 (54 seconds).

