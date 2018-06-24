FIFA World Cup 2018: Carles Puyol banned from Iranian TV due to ‘wild hair’

Carles Puyol is claiming that Iranian TV officials barred him from appearing as a World Cup commentator because of his long hair. Iranian officials have denied the claim. (Source: AP) Carles Puyol is claiming that Iranian TV officials barred him from appearing as a World Cup commentator because of his long hair. Iranian officials have denied the claim. (Source: AP)

Carles Puyol and his famous long curls got in trouble as the former Barcelona player, who was invited by IRTV 3 Tehran studio, got banned from appearing on Iranian TV as a commentator due to his ‘unconventional’ or ‘un-Islamic’ looks, according to a news website Entekhab.

The former World Cup winner from Spain was not allowed entry into the studio for the match between Spain and Iran due to his long hair. Even though there is no official hair policy in Iran, the clergy has strictly banned state TV from broadcasting anything that is ‘un-Islamic’ or ‘unconventional’ to avoid the spread of ‘foreign culture’.

Puyol was supposed to host the show alongside Adel Ferdosipour, who announced at the start of the programme, “You must be aware that Carles Puyol was scheduled to be with us tonight. However, he is in his hotel right now. I did everything I could but it didn’t happen. I apologise.”

Even though initial reports suggested that Puyol didn’t make an appearance due to high demand of fee, AP quoted Puyol saying that he was denied entry into the studio due to his looks.

After reports of former central defender being denied entry for such a ‘bizarre’ reason emerged, the channel faced a lot of backlash on social media with a Twitter user saying, “Had you not seen Puyol before you spent a ton of money and invited him, only to ban him from appearing on TV?” A journalist tweeted that the channel has disgraced Iranians around the world. Another mocked the Iranian policy and said, “Didn’t the prophet of Islam have long hair?”

