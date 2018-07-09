FIFA World Cup 2018: Brazil team bus attacked with stones and eggs upon return, watch video

Brazil team bus attacked by angry fans. (Source: Youtube) Brazil team bus attacked by angry fans. (Source: Youtube)

Brazil were dumped out of FIFA World Cup 2018 in Russia after losing 2-1 to Belgium in the quarter-finals. Considered as one of the tournament favourites, Brazil had a shaky start to their campaign but slowly got into their groove beating Mexico 2-0 in the last 16. But an untimely loss to the Red Devils led to their ouster. Star striker Neymar described the moments as one of the saddest moments of his career. However, the fans of the South American team were visibly unimpressed with the Selecaos performance and pelted stones and eggs on the team bus as police tried to disperse the crowd.

Footage on social media revealed that a group of fans attacked the vehicle (carrying the Brazil squad) as it was passing through a countryside. After a brief stoppage, once the bus started to move, once again the mob got into the act and hurled eggs towards the windows of the bus. This led to the police opening fire and dispersing the crowd before it could cause too much trouble.

Brazil Fans ‘Welcome Back’ Players By Throwing Stones At Team Bus. The team was knocked out by Belgium in the #WorldCup 😒🤔 pic.twitter.com/k1pGlhjI1U — Kawowo Sports (@kawowosports) 9 July 2018

Meanwhile, Brazilian forward Gabriel Jesus issued a motivational message for his side in an Instagram post where he wrote, “An incredible job, a lot of dedication and joy! A family that formed over those two years, but looking like we were there much longer together. Always with great union, seriousness, honesty and WORK! But as always, nothing in this life is easy! Imagine how crazy it would be if everything were perfect and if all we wanted would happen. We would have the ideal world. And, unfortunately, it does not exist! I have no words to describe the feeling of representing and defending my country. An honor!”

“Defeat hurts a lot. But the sport teaches you that this same defeat is for you to learn lessons, to mature and to always improve. And that’s what I’ll do. Football does not give you time to be too happy or sad for long, but it teaches you that just as defeat comes the victory will also come,” he concluded.

