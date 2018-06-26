FIFA World Cup 2018: Brazilian reporter dodges man’s kiss during Live telecast, makes him apologise; watch video

Brazilian journalist dodged the man and made him apologise. Brazilian journalist dodged the man and made him apologise.

Just a few days after a Russian football fan, who groped and kissed a female Colombian journalist during a Live telecast, apologised for his action, a similar incident took place in the streets of Russia with another female reporter covering the ongoing football World Cup. The incident took place on Sunday when Brazilian journalist Júlia Guimarães was doing a live coverage outside Yekaterinburg Arena. A man attempted to kiss her while she was recording her report.

Guimaraes quick to dodge the man’s attempt and then berated him on camera, forcing him to aplogise for his actions. “Don’t do this! Never do this again. Don’t do this, I don’t allow you to do this, never, OK? This is not polite, this is not right,” she said as the man retreated and apologised.

“Never do this to a woman, OK? Respect,” she further added.

Great response from Brazilian TV journalist Julia Guimaraes of Sportv to unacceptable behaviour. Not easy to show such restraint in the face of harassment. pic.twitter.com/eFVZz6gdMA — Colin Millar (@Millar_Colin) 24 June 2018

The Brazilian reporter further took to Twitter and described the incident as “shameful”. “It’s hard to find words … Luckily, It never happened in Brazil! Here it has happened twice. Sad! Shameful,” she said.

É difícil encontrar palavras… Por sorte, nunca vivi isso no Brasil! Aqui já aconteceu por 2 vezes. Triste! Vergonhoso! https://t.co/8sdukYw8FG — Julia Guimarães (@juliacgc) 24 June 2018

This is not the first time an incident such as this has happened in Russia. Earlier, Colombian journalist Julieth Gonzalez Theran was groped and kissed by a football fan while she was reporting for German broadcaster Deutsche Welle in Saransk. The incident caused much furor with many condemning the act of sexual harassment. Theran posted the video of the incident on her Instagram page with the caption, “RESPECT! We do not deserve this deal. We are equally valuable and professional. I share the joy of football, but we must identify the limits of affection and harassment.”

The man, who refused to reveal his identity, later apologised in a video call to Theran. “I offer you most profound apologies.” “I acted carelessly and did not think that I would cause you confusion and shock.”

