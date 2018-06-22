FIFA World Cup 2018: Brazil coach Tite tumbles as Philippe Coutinho scores in 91st minute, watch video

Brazil coach Tite hit the ground while celebrating the first goal against Costa Rica. (Source: Twitter) Brazil coach Tite hit the ground while celebrating the first goal against Costa Rica. (Source: Twitter)

Brazil coach Tite picked up an injury at the FIFA World Cup 2018 when he pulled a muscle while celebrating Brazil’s injury-time goal against Costa Rica. This was after Phillipe Coutinho scored the opening goal for the Selecaos in the 91st minute sending the Brazil camp into a frenzy. Failing to control his emotions, coach Tite also ran onto the field but tumbled on to the ground. While his antics have left social media in splits, the 57-year-old wasn’t really pleased about the affair.

Giving insights on the incident, Tite said,”I kind of pulled a muscle, tore some fibers. I was going to celebrate with them but I had to limp back.”

Earlier, England coach Gareth Southgate needed to go to the hospital after dislocating his right shoulder while out running.

Meanwhile, star-striker Neymar finally opened his account with a 96th-minute strike. Battling his own patchy form and a brilliant Keylor Navas, the PSG forward found the back of the net deep in stoppage time. However, going by Tite’s words Neymar is yet to reach his best as he will take five games to fire all cylinders. Brazil will hope it comes sooner than that. Speaking after the match the Brazil coach said, “His individuality shows up if the whole group is playing well – we can’t put all the responsibility on the shoulders of one player. He is resuming a process. He was (out for) three and a half months and he played the full match. He’s a human being, he needs some time to resume his high standard. But before there is a team that has to be strong and not dependent on him.”

