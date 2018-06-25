FIFA World Cup 2018: Brazil bar offers free shots everytime Neymar falls

Brazil bar offers a round of shots on the house everytime Neymar falls. (Source: Reuters) Brazil bar offers a round of shots on the house everytime Neymar falls. (Source: Reuters)

With the World Cup fever taking over, businesses have come up with new ways to engage with their customers. And this includes a bar in Rio de Janeiro that has introduced a new drinking game – free shots everytime Neymar falls!

The Sir Walter Pub in Northern Rio posted on their Facebook page that a round of shots will be on the house everytime the Paris Saint Germain striker falls at FIFA World Cup 2018. “At each Neymar fall, it’s a round of shots on the house!” it said.

The last two group matches of Brazil saw Neymar go down multiple times, which has become the origin of a number of jokes and memes online. The bar in Brazil, however, might find the offer heavy on their pockets during their final match against Serbia on Wednesday considering that Neymar is the most fouled player at the tournament in Russia at 14, ten of which came during the opening match against Switzerland.

The decision by the pub has invoked a lot of interest and many reactions online. Here are a few:

A bar in Rio de Janeiro will give its customers a free round of shots every time Neymar falls to the ground in their final group game against Serbia on Wednesday. ?? Nobody will make it to half time ??

— Team FA ?????????????? (@TeamFA) 25 June 2018

🇷🇺⚽🇧🇷Bar in Rio offers free ‘shots’ every time Neymar “Goes Hollywood” vs. Serbia :) https://t.co/ROqoa5tmft — Lars (@aDaneInAmerica) 25 June 2018

Every time Neymar falls against Serbia, Sir. Walter Pub in Rio will give out free shots, get ready for bankruptcy! ?? pic.twitter.com/t7vUN6pO0l — Brazil Football ???? (@BrazilEdition) 25 June 2018

Towards the ned of Brazil’s last match against Costa Rica, Neymar flopped backward to initially earn a penalty, but the contact was so exaggerated that the referee reversed the call after using video review.

