FIFA World Cup 2018: Brazil ask for clarification over VAR use in their opener

The Brazilian Football Confederation is questioning FIFA about the procedures used for video review during Brazil’s match against Switzerland at the World Cup.

The confederation says it is asking FIFA to clarify if the system was used during two key second-half decisions that went against the five-time world champion in the 1-1 opening draw on Sunday.

The first was a push on defender Miranda that aided Switzerland’s equalizer, and the second was a no-call that Brazil felt should have produced a penalty on a play involving forward Gabriel Jesus.

The confederation says on Monday “these two actions constitute … clear errors by the referee, which thus should form part of the reviewable decisions that are analyzed through VAR.”

The confederation says it wants to know whether the plays were reviewed in any way, saying “transparency is of essence.”

It also requests “video and audio recordings” that might have been used by the match officials during those plays.

