FIFA World Cup 2018: Branislav Ivanovic becomes Serbia’s most capped player

Sunday, June 17, 2018
Branislav Ivanovic became Serbia's most capped player after he was named in the side for their World Cup Group E opener against Costa Rica at the Samara Arena on Sunday.

By: Reuters | Updated: June 17, 2018 5:31:10 pm
Serbia defender Branislav Ivanovic will make his 104th international appearance. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham, File)
Branislav Ivanovic will become Serbia’s most capped player after he was named in the side for their World Cup Group E opener against Costa Rica at the Samara Arena on Sunday.

The former Chelsea defender will make his 104th international appearance, surpassing the previous record of 103 which he held jointly with former midfielder Dejan Stankovic. Serbia coach Mladen Krstajic, taking charge of his first competitive game, picked in-form striker Aleksandar Mitrovic to spearhead the attack.

Costa Rica have stuck with the spine of the team who reached the quarter-finals four years ago, with Real Madrid’s Keylor Navas in goal, Deportivo La Coruna’s Celso Borges in midfield and captain Bryan Ruiz as their main creative influence.

