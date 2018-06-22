FIFA World Cup 2018: VAR so far, the big decisions made after video reviews in Russia

A screen shows a VAR interruption during the group C match between Denmark and Australia at the 2018 World Cup. (Source: AP) A screen shows a VAR interruption during the group C match between Denmark and Australia at the 2018 World Cup. (Source: AP)

1) England Vs Tunisia – Group G (Penalty not given)

First incident: Ferjani Sassi, who had scored from a debatable penalty four minutes earlier for Tunisia, appeared to grab Harry Kane in the penalty area and wrestle him to the floor from an England free-kick. A review was initiated but no penalty awarded.

Second incident: It appeared that Kane was being pulled to the pitch by Yassine Meriah in 52nd minute during an England corner. VAR checked the situation and penalty was not given.

2) France vs Australia Group C (Penalty given)

France forward Antoine Griezmann was challenged by Josh Risdon. Referee Andres Cunha waved play on but, after play continued for about 20 seconds, he stopped the game and headed to the review screen by the dugouts, before awarding the penalty. Griezmann converted to set France on their way to a win.

3) Peru vs Denmark – Group C (Penalty given)

In the 44th minute in Saransk, Christian Cueva went down in the area under a challenge from Yussuf Poulsen. Referee Bakary Gassama waved play on but eventually blew the whistle after play continued for about 23 seconds. He consulted a review screen and penalty was awarded for Peru. Cueva couldn’t cash in though and sent the ball over the bar.

4) Brazil vs Switzerland – Group E (Penalty not given)

Brazil were leading their Group E opener with Switzerland when they felt defender Miranda was pushed as Steven Zuber headed in a 50th-minute equaliser.

The Brazilians also felt Gabriel Jesus was manhandled inside the Switzerland penalty area later in the second half, but neither incident appeared to be reviewed by VAR. The Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) later asked Fifa the reason the technology was not used in key incidents during the game.

5) Sweden vs South Korea – Group F (Penalty given)

The game appeared to be drifting towards a goalless draw in Nizhny Novgorod when Viktor Claesson fell under a Kim Min-woo challenge in the Korean penalty area in the 65th minute. Referee Joel Aguilar initially allowed play to go but called a halt moments later. He looked at the incident again on the pitch-side screen and about 90 seconds later Andreas Granqvist scored the penalty that was awarded.

6) Denmark vs Australia – Group C (Penalty given)

A cross towards Mathew Leckie was blocked by the arm of Youssuf Poulsen. Referee didn’t spot it at first but then VAR communicated that he should reverse his decision as it was a clear penalty. To add salt to wound, a yellow card was also given to Poulsen for his transgression. Mile Jedinak converted and Australia got an equaliser in the 38th minute. The match ended in a draw.

7) Brazil vs Costa Rica – Groupe E (Penalty called off)

Referee Bjorn Kuipers gave a penalty to Brazil in the 78th minute when Neymar went down after Giancarolo Gonzalez leaned in on him. Kuipers then went to the VAR screen to take a look. When he came back on to the pitch, he had bad news for Brazil – the penalty had been wiped out. There was minimal contact and Neymar had clearly dived.

Penalties by VAR: 4

