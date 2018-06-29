FIFA World Cup 2018: Michy Batshuayi provides moment of pure comedy after Belgium’s goal vs England

Michy Batshuayi trended on social media for almost knocking himself out during Belgium’s goal celebration (Source: Screengrab) Michy Batshuayi trended on social media for almost knocking himself out during Belgium’s goal celebration (Source: Screengrab)

The biggest moment of the Group G clash between England and Belgium, other than Adnan Januzaj’s goal, was probably Michy Batshuayi’s celebration after it. Januzaj scored by nailing a curler from a difficult angle aimed at the far post and that ended up being the difference between the two sides as Belgium beat England 1-0 to go through to the last 16 as Group G winners.

It was a truly magnificient goal and Batshuayi provided a moment of clumsiness right after that to balance things out. The replays showed the Chelsea striker picking up the ball after it went in and kicking it straight at the goalpost. The ball rebounded and slammed him on the forehead.

The rest of his team mates were busy celebrating with Januzaj and so he wasn’t spotted but the visuals have since gone viral on social media. The on-air commentator called it the highlight of the match. Former England and Manchester United defender Rio Ferdinand tweeted the video with a statutory warning.

Batshuayi’s team mate Axel Witsel also joined on the roast bandwagon.

Guys it’s all good between them 🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/1fLdTTc1eE — Axel Witsel (@axelwitsel28) 28 June 2018

Batshuayi, who took the trending topic rather sportingly, responded on his official Twitter account after the match. Making fun of himself, the Chelsea striker said, “Ahahha I knew I would be f*cked the minute I come to my mentions. Why am I so stupid bro. shit hurts.”

Ahahha I knew I would be f*cked the minute I come to my mentions ???????????????????????? why am I so stupid bro ??????? shit hurts — Michy Batshuayi (@mbatshuayi) 28 June 2018

Fortnite celebrations so overrated bro I had to create something new ?????? … ?????? #KarmaIsAB pic.twitter.com/cgbEW8RX4p — Michy Batshuayi (@mbatshuayi) 28 June 2018

The second just before I knew I f*cked up #InternetUndefeated ?? pic.twitter.com/wAf5Wt6QvK — Michy Batshuayi (@mbatshuayi) 28 June 2018

Belgium came close to a second goal in the final minutes when Jordan Pickford made a fine, diving save to keep out a rasping Dries Mertens effort. This victory means that they will face Japan on Monday in the Round of 16 while England play Colombia on Tuesday.

