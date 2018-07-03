FIFA World Cup 2018, Belgium vs Japan: Takashi Inui scores an incredible goal, watch video

Japan’s Takashi Inui celebrates with Makoto Hasebe after scoring their second goal. (Source: Reuters) Japan’s Takashi Inui celebrates with Makoto Hasebe after scoring their second goal. (Source: Reuters)

Japan’s Takashi Inui slammed an incredible goal from 25 yards in the second half of Round of 16 match against Belgium to double his side’s lead.

After Haraguchi gave the only Asian team left in the competition lead at the start of the second half, Japan got confidence and got into attack mode to double their lead within five minutes. Kagawa chested the ball down at the edge of the area but could not find space to go for the shot. He instead sent it to Inui, who shot from far past Belgium keeper Thibaut Courtois into the corner.

INUI GOAL:

The first goal was courtesy Vertonghen, who made an absolute mess of an interception, allowing a long pass that made its way to Haraguchi, who takes advantage and finishes brilliantly, sending it into the far post.

Having rested most of their best players for the 1-0 win over England in their final group game on Thursday, Belgium’s first-choice team, including Vincent Kompany back from injury in the centre of defence, sent too many passes astray.

Belgium striker Romelu Lukaku failed to react in time when Kompany flicked the ball towards him on the half-hour. Just before the halftime whistle, Courtois was nearly embarrassed as the ball squirmed through his hands before he managed to smothere it.

The winners will play Brazil in the quarter-final on Friday.

