FIFA World Cup 2018 Awards: Full list of winners

Following the final at the Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow, Russia, FIFA announced a number of awards to recognise the great performances throughout their time in Russia. The most outstanding player of the event is honoured with the Golden Ball while the top scorer, goalkeeper and best young player are also valued for their effort over the course of the month-long extravaganza. Here is a look at all the winners to conclude the tournament:

FIFA Golden Boot: Harry Kane (6 goals)

The player with the most number of goals at every FIFA World Cup finals is awarded the Golden Boot. However, if two players are tied with the same number of goals, then the winner is decided by the number of assists. Colombia’s James Rodríguez won it in 2014 with six goals. Thomas Muller won it in 2010 with 5 goals. Miroslav Klose won it in 2006 with five while Brazil’s Ronaldo won in it in 2002 with eight goals.

FIFA Golden Ball: Luka Modric

Introduced in 1982, the Golden Ball, which is deemed as the most prestigious award of the tournament, is presented to the most outstanding player of the competition. Members of the Technical Study Group of FIFA decide the winner. The players who finish second and third receive the Silver Ball and Bronze Ball respectively. Lionel Messi (2014), Diego Forlan (2010) and Zinedine Zidane (2006) are the previous winners.

FIFA Golden Glove: Thibaut Courtois

The goalkeeper with the best performance in the tournament is given the Golden Glove Award. The best goalkeeper is selected by FIFA on the basis of the performance along the final competition. The top prize was earlier called- The Yashin Award (named after famous Russian goalkeeper Lev Yashin)

FIFA Fair Play Award: Spain

The Fair Play Award is handed to the team which boasts of the best disciplinary record. The winner in this category has also been selected by the FIFA Technical Study Group. Colombia was the winner of the Fair Play Award at the 2014 FIFA World Cup in Brazil.

FIFA Young Player Award: Kylian Mbappe

Lastly, FIFA’s Young Player award recognises the impact made by young footballers in the competition. The award will be presented to the player with the biggest impact at the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia™. Technical qualities such as skill, style and charisma are taken into account, but so are other important factors such as a sense of fair play and a genuine impression that the player is playing for the love of the game. Paul Pogba bagged the award in 2014.

