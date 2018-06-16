FIFA World Cup 2018, Argentina vs Iceland stats: 11 shots and no goals for Lionel Messi

Follow Us:
Lionel Messi's dismal run with spot kicks continued with his latest miss against Iceland being the fifth time in 10 matches for Argentina and Barcelona that he has failed to convert a penalty.

By: Sports Desk | Updated: June 16, 2018 11:04:03 pm
Lionel Messi was unable to convert a penalty and a last minute free kick. (Source: Reuters)
Argentina’s star-studded attacking line up was unable to find a way through Iceland’s multi-layered defensive wall and had to settle for a 1-1 draw. While Iceland defenders hounded the Argentine attackers, particularly their skipper Lionel Messi, as soon as they got anywhere close to the final third, it would have been a very different story had Messi managed to score from the penalty spot.

A number of interesting stats came out of the match, most of which won’t be a pleasant read for Messi and Argentina:

– Lionel Messi had 11 shots against Iceland, seven more than what Cristiano Ronaldo (4) had in Portugal’s match against Spain on Friday.

– Messi has now missed five of his last ten penalties for Argentia and Barcelona.

– This is the first time that Argentina have failed to win their opening match at the World Cup since their 1-0 defeat against Cameroon in 1990, ending a streak of six wins.

– Iceland had a possession of 22.5 percent at the end of the match which is the second lowest in a World Cup match in the last 50 years.

– In 2016, Iceland tied against Portugal, 1-1. Ronaldo took 10 shots, no goals. Today, Iceland tied Argentina, 1-1. Messi took 11 shots, no goals. Ronaldo and Messi have now taken a combined 21 shots at Iceland and none have hit the target.

