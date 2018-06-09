FIFA World Cup 2018: Argentina replace injured Manuel Lanzini with Enzo Perez

Argentina replace injured Manuel Lanzini with Enzo Perez. (Source: Reuters) Argentina replace injured Manuel Lanzini with Enzo Perez. (Source: Reuters)

As a last-minute replacement, Argentina have called up River Plate midfielder Enzo Perez to replace injured Manuel Lanzini, the Argentine Football Association said on Saturday.

Perez, 32, is a former Valencia and Benfica player, and has made three appearances for Argentina at the last World Cup, including the semifinal and final.

West Ham winger Lanzini, who looked set to play a key role for Jorge Sampaoli’s team, has been dropped out of Argentina’s World Cup squad after rupturing the anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee during training.

Twice world champions and beaten finalists in Brazil four years ago, Argentina face Iceland, Nigeria and Croatia in the group stage in Russia this year. The Lionel Messi-side begin their campaign against debutants Iceland next Saturday.

Recently, 2014 finalists Argentina found themselves in a controversy when they pulled into a diplomatic row after cancelling a friendly match against Israel amid political pressure.

Squad:

Goalkeepers: Sergio Romero (Manchester United), Wilfredo Caballero (Chelsea), Franco Armani (River Plate).

Defenders: Gabriel Mercado (Sevilla), Cristian Ansaldi (Torino), Nicolas Otamendi (Manchester City), Federico Fazio (Roma), Marcos Rojo (Manchester United), Nicolas Tagliafico (Ajax), Marcos Acuna (Sporting Lisbon).

Midfielders: Javier Mascherano (Hebei China Fortune), Eduardo Salvio (Benfica), Lucas Biglia (AC Milan), Giovani Lo Celso (Paris Saint-Germain), Ever Banega (Sevilla), Enzo Perez (River Plate), Maximiliano Meza (Independiente), Angel di Maria (Paris Saint-Germain), Cristian Pavon (Boca Juniors).

Forwards: Lionel Messi (Barcelona), Paulo Dybala (Juventus), Gonzalo Higuain (Juventus), Sergio Aguero (Manchester City)

