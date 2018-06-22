FIFA World Cup 2018: Argentina deny reports of players wanting manager Jorge Sampaoli out

Jorge Sampaoli admitted that any blame for Argentina’s performance in Russia should be levelled on the team leadership. (Source: Reuters) Jorge Sampaoli admitted that any blame for Argentina’s performance in Russia should be levelled on the team leadership. (Source: Reuters)

Argentina denied reports that their players are conspiring to get coach Jorge Sampaoli. The 2014 World Cup finalists suffered a 3-0 defeat to Croatia in their recent Group D match and that has left them on the brink of an early exit from Russia 2018. Sampaoli himself admitted that any blame for the result should be leveled on him and the team leadership.

“It’s absolutely false,” an Argentine official read from the statement. AFP also reported that any reports or claims about a players’ meeting that was concerned with the ousting of Sampaoli was false.

Argentina’s defeat to Croatia was preceded by a 1-1 draw to Iceland in their opening match. This means that they have got just one point and one goal from two matches. Their chances of qualification are hence taken completely out of their hands and they will now need to beat Nigeria and hope for other favourable results to make it through. Following that defeat there was speculation in Argentine media that the players have held a meeting in which they are conspiring to push Sampaoli out of the team. 1986 World Cup winner Jorge Burruchaga was cited as a potential replacement for Sampaoli in case something of this sort happened.

It was also reported that team captain Lionel Messi and striker Sergio Aguero are both considering retirement from international football. Messi and Aguero have both won a host of trophies at the club level with Barcelona and Manchester City respectively but their international careers have been just as barren.

For all the latest Fifa News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd