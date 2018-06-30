FIFA World Cup 2018: Angel Di Maria, Benjamin Pavard stunners headline France vs Argentina classic

Benjamin Pavard, Angel Di Maria score stunning goals in France vs Argentina match. Benjamin Pavard, Angel Di Maria score stunning goals in France vs Argentina match.

Angel Di Maria scored an incredible goal in the first half of FIFA World Cup 2018 Round of 16 match against France to help Argentina equalise after Antoine Griezmann converted the penalty in the 13th minute.

Outside of the penalty area, Di Maria curled a beautiful effort past Hugo Lloris to level the match 1-1. The PSG winger looked up before whipping a spectacular left-footed shot into the top-left corner.

It was also Argentina’s first shot on target in the match. Di Maria has now scored in five consecutive major tournaments for Argentina

Di Maria Goal:

The match turned even more interesting in the second half when Argentina took 2-1 lead as a Lionel Messi shot got deflected off Gabriel Mercado’s foot. As if he wanted to prove a point that he can deliver an even more stunning goal, Benjamin Pavard scored a gorgeous long-range equaliser for France.

Pavard Goal:

Benjamin Pavard with the goal of the tournament so far! WOW! ?? pic.twitter.com/WwJWnlXnwC — World Cup 2018 Russia (@Blow_Up_Ref) 30 June 2018

France ended up winning the thrilling match 4-3 and booking their quarterfinal berth. Teenager Kylian Mbappe scored two goals in a superb performance in Kazan. Mbappe, 19, struck twice within minutes in the second half to put France 4-2 ahead and although Sergio Aguero gave the French a late scare with a goal in injury-time they held on.

