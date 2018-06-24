FIFA World Cup 2018: Amidst investigations into death threat to player, Colombia face Poland

Midfielder Carlos Sanchez handled a goal-bound shot in the third minute against Japan and received the second-fastest red card in World Cup history. (Source: Reuters) Midfielder Carlos Sanchez handled a goal-bound shot in the third minute against Japan and received the second-fastest red card in World Cup history. (Source: Reuters)

In a grisly throwback to Andres Escobar’s murder for scoring an own goal at the 1994 World Cup, Colombia midfielder Carlos Sanchez has received threats after getting sent off in the 2-1 defeat to Japan. Growing unease, coupled with fitness concerns over main man James Rodriguez, could hamper the team’s chances against Poland. The opposition, meanwhile, need to free up star striker Robert Lewandowski in a must-win clash for both teams.

Threats hamper preparations

Carlos Sanchez will not play against Poland at Kazan. The midfielder is suspended after getting a red card on three minutes during Colombia’s shock 2-1 defeat against Japan. In a squad of 23 players, adequate replacements are available to coach Jose Pekerman, but investigation into the online death threats received by Sanchez continues to hamper the team’s preparations. Sanchez’s deliberate handball inside the area had accounted for a penalty, with Japan’s Shinji Kagawa scoring from the spot. And the subsequent death threats to the 32-year-old served a grisly throwback to Andres Escobar’s murder. Escobar was gunned down at a Medellin nightclub car park for scoring an own goal at the 1994 World Cup. “Life doesn’t end here. Life cannot end here,” Escobar had written in a Colombian newspaper following his team’s elimination. Medellin used to be the world’s most dangerous city then.

Things have improved since. Criminal cartels no longer rule the roost in Colombia. But the national team’s closed training sessions ahead of their second group league fixture suggest unease. Whether Sanchez’s team mates can stay focused in a win-or-bust game for the Latin American powerhouse remains a big question.

James under scanner

James Rodriguez was used as a 58th minute substitute against Japan. A recurring calf problem restricts the 2014 World Cup Golden Ball winner. Rodriguez, however, is expected to start against Poland and Colombia would be a different side if the attacking midfielder hits his straps. That Radamel Falcao looked average — only two shots on target — on his World Cup debut made matters worse for his team in their group opener. Colombia can’t live in regret. They need Falcao and Rodriguez to fire to usher in resurrection. Colombia have a poor World Cup record against the European teams – two wins in nine matches. An improvement will help them stay alive.

Race against history

Poland have never reached the World Cup knockouts after losing their opening game. Their 2-1 defeat to Senegal, a side that has been tipped to top Group H by Jose Mourinho, was down to an own-goal from Thiago Cionek followed by a communication breakdown between defender Jan Bednarek and ‘keeper Wojciech Szczesny. Poland actually had the statistical upper hand against Senegal. They had 10 attempts, four shots on target, 551 passes and a passing accuracy of 87 per cent. Senegal, on the other hand, had eight attempts, only two shots on target, 326 passes and a passing accuracy of 81 per cent. Still the European side went down, because they were not incisive and played with very little tempo.

Lewandowski needs space

One of the reasons why Robert Lewandowski, one of the best No. 9s in the world, was ineffective against Senegal was the fact that his partner upfront, Arkadiusz Milik, frequently ran into his space. At Bayern Munich, Lewandowski usually plays as a single striker. He came to the World Cup on the heels of a terrific season with the Bavarians – 45 goals in 54 appearances. With Poland though, playing as the frontman in a 4-4-2 formation, Lewandowski looked cramped. He had only two attempts against Senegal. Poland concentrated on keeping possession but the Africans turned that into sterile possession. “We were playing it side to side with no urgency or looking to move the ball forward,” Lewandowski said after the match.

