FIFA World Cup 2018: Ahead of Belgium clash, Japan’s ‘psychic’ octopus Rabiot killed and sold as food

Japan lost to Belgium in round of 16. (Source: Reuters) Japan lost to Belgium in round of 16. (Source: Reuters)

Japan’s ‘psychic’ octopus Rabiot, who had correctly predicted the country’s FIFA World Cup 2018 Group stage matches’ results, was killed and sold before their Round of 16 match against Belgium. The fisherman Kimio Abe who had caught him thought his business was more important than keeping the octopus alive.

“I hope that the second Rabiot will also give all the outcomes correctly and that Japan will go all the way,” he said, according to Sora News 24.

Rabiot had correctly predicted the outcomes of Japan’s group matches. They won against Colombia, drew with Senegal and lost to Poland. They later lost to Belgium 3-2 in the round of 16. Both the sides had kept clean-sheet before the half-time but opened the scoring after the break.

Japan took a 2-0 lead with Genki Haraguchi opening the scoring for them that was followed by a stunning goal from Takashi Inui. But Belgium didn’t let it go away from them as they scored three goals in the last 20 minutes. Vertonghen’s header give them the first goal while sustitute Marouane Fellaini headed in a cross into the back of the net to draw matters. Belgium then produced the third goal in the extra time where Chadli gave them the winner.

Japan were eliminated from the FIFA World Cup 2018 while Belgium will now meet Brazil in the quarter-final. “I told the players to go and take a shower because they were just standing there not able to do anything,” said a dejected Japan coach Nishino after the match. “I do not want to really admit it but this was a tragedy, but I have to accept this defeat as a fact. I feel devastated, very disappointed,” he added.

