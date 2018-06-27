Follow Us:
Wednesday, June 27, 2018
FIFA World Cup 2018
FIFA World Cup 2018: 'A giant has fallen' Twitterati in shock as Germany crash out

Fans reacted in shock after Germany failed to advance to the knockout round, going down 2-0 to South Korea in their final groupstage match.

By: Sports Desk | Updated: June 27, 2018 11:11:59 pm
Germany’s Thomas Muller looks dejected after the match. (Source: Reuters)
Germany failed to break the curse of the defending champions as they went down 2-0 to South Korea in their final groupstage match of the FIFA World Cup 2018 on Wednesday,

Joachim Loew’s men wasted a number of chances, crashing out of the tournament after a stoppage-time VAR-assisted goal from Young-gwon Kim and a late goal by Son Heungmin gave South Korea victory over the giants.

Twitterati reacted in shock as the four-time champions Germany, who had competed in the past 16 editions of the World Cup, failed to make it past the first hurdle of the tournament since 1938. Germany Chancellor Angela Merkel’s spokesman also tweeted after the match saying, ‘How sad!’

Here are some of the top reactions:

