FIFA World Cup 2018: ‘A giant has fallen’ Twitterati in shock as Germany crash out

Germany’s Thomas Muller looks dejected after the match. (Source: Reuters) Germany’s Thomas Muller looks dejected after the match. (Source: Reuters)

Germany failed to break the curse of the defending champions as they went down 2-0 to South Korea in their final groupstage match of the FIFA World Cup 2018 on Wednesday,

Joachim Loew’s men wasted a number of chances, crashing out of the tournament after a stoppage-time VAR-assisted goal from Young-gwon Kim and a late goal by Son Heungmin gave South Korea victory over the giants.

Twitterati reacted in shock as the four-time champions Germany, who had competed in the past 16 editions of the World Cup, failed to make it past the first hurdle of the tournament since 1938. Germany Chancellor Angela Merkel’s spokesman also tweeted after the match saying, ‘How sad!’

Here are some of the top reactions:

Football is a simple game. Twenty-two men chase a ball for 90 minutes and at the end, the Germans no longer always win. Previous version is confined to history. — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) 27 June 2018

Champions never lose, bro. They just take a break and come back stronger next time. But disappointed about Germany loss like all fans.Congrats to the Koreans for playing bravely! https://t.co/U8FEpm98iM — Shahid Afridi (@SAfridiOfficial) June 27, 2018

I know we are talking #Germany out but let’s not forget Sweden eliminated Italy in the WC playoff, should have taken points from Germany and just cruised over Mexico. — Aly Wagner (@alywagner) June 27, 2018

Best. World. Cup. Yet. Heartbreaking for Germany but excited to see Mexico moving. Every 3rd game has been insanity. My Stress levels ?????? — Alex Morgan (@alexmorgan13) June 27, 2018

Never seen a team celebrate like this even though they are out. Korea win the battle, lose the war. Who cares. They beat Germany!!!!#GERKOR — Boman Irani (@bomanirani) June 27, 2018

I’m in disbelief!!!!

GERMANY OUT !!!!!

A giant has fallen !!!! #KORGER ???? — Ranveer Singh (@RanveerOfficial) June 27, 2018

Well, well…….Germany! This will be some post-mortem! Come on football fans, how many saw this coming…. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) June 27, 2018

