FIFA World Cup 2018: A Colombian ‘creeper’ sneaks in against Japan

There was no meditative strut like Cristiano Ronaldo, or Andrea Pirlo-like playfulness. Columbia’s Juan Quintero seemed a little disenchanted before he harmlessly sneaked the ball beneath the leaping Japanese wall on the way to the net.

All great free-kickers are masters of what they call the “divine pause”, the half-a-second stop that sends defenders jumping and leaping the wrong way.

So in the fraction of a second Quintero paused, the Japanese wall had climbed a good feet and a half in the air, the goalkeeper was airborne to his left, and even his own teammates seemed to scatter. In the end, Quintero contemptuously made them all look silly.

A well-executed ‘creeper’ or a ‘crawler’, as they call it in England after Philippe Coutinho made it fashionable during his Anfield days, is a nightmare for defenders and goalkeepers because it’s against their acquired, well-drilled impulses. It’s instinctive for defenders to leap as the ball leaves the foot, just as it’s for the goalkeeper to dive, one way or the other, lest he would look clownish. Only to find the creeps rolling beneath the legs.

Needs ‘courage and conviction’

In theory, it looks the simplest trick in the free-kick manual — the executioner needn’t bring into play the laws of aerodynamics or the Magnus Effect that makes the ball curl and dip wickedly in the air. Besides, he needn’t gauge the weight of the shot or impart the precise spin on the ball. He just needs to kick a ball along the ground, like any routine ball you kick. “But it needs courage and conviction,” felt Coutinho, when asked to explain the secret behind the ‘creepers’.

Coutinho learnt it watching YouTube footage of the greatest exponent of all dark arts in free kick, not the thunder-footed Roberto Carlos, but the more experimental Juninho, “the man God made just to hit free-kicks”, as Pirlo once described him.

“Juninho’s free kicks are like a textbook for us. And when I thought of different ways to score off free-kicks, his under-the-wall method struck me. I recall even Rivaldo had struck a few of those,” Coutinho recollected after a ‘creeper’ against Brighton. So had Ronaldinho, giving a distinct Brazilian-ness to it. Even Pirlo has written in his autobiography that he thinks in Portuguese when executing free kicks.

The technique Coutinho uses for the creepers is different. Conventional ones, he prefers to slice, or stroke with the outside of his feet. But with creepers, he side-foots the ball. Also he tends to kneel a little before making contact with the ball. “It’s just to create a false impression that I’m going for a heavy shot,” he said.

Inspired by Coutinho, the creepy-crawlies became a rage in Brazil, to the extent that the carpet-trimmers not just lost their novelty, but teams began to devise precautionary methods. Like in a Brasileirão match, a player was made to lie on his hips behind the wall. Coutinho himself once knelt behind the wall in a Premier League match. “Sometimes, you get a taste of your own medicine. But seriously, it’s just to put them off, to cut out an avenue,” he said after the match.

After Quintero’s strike, more defenders would be wary of the creepers rolling under their feet. But the best way to guard against them, as former Germany striker Jurgen Klinsmann said, “is to not give free kicks at all.”

