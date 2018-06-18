FIFA World Cup 2018: 99.6 percent of Iceland TV viewers watched opener against Argentina

Iceland drew against Argentina in their first match at the World Cup. (Source: Reuters) Iceland drew against Argentina in their first match at the World Cup. (Source: Reuters)

Iceland made their World Cup debut on Saturday against Lionel Messi’s Argentina and the viewership figures in the country showed how much it mattered to the Icelanders. According to the figures by Football Association of Iceland, 99.6% of the country’s population of about 335,000 who were watching TV had their eyes glued on one channel that telecasted the Group D match.

After stealing everyone’s hearts at Euro 2016 where they gave a hard time to Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo, Iceland made their debut at World Cup against 2014 runner-ups Argentina. The team as well as their fans, with their interesting profiles and stories, have garnered a lot of interest from the entire world. From the Viking Clap to the players having side jobs, the story of Iceland keeps getting better.

Here is the tweet by Iceland Football Association:

99,6% of all people in Iceland watching TV during #ARGISL at @FIFAWorldCup were watching the match. That is some statistic. #fyririsland https://t.co/w8WNGpDoi9 — Knattspyrnusambandið (@footballiceland) 18 June 2018

Iceland kickstarted their campaign with a 1-1 draw against Argentina, who took the lead courtesy Sergio Aguero before Finbogason equalised just two minutes later. Lionel Messi had the chance to put Argentina in the lead in the second half but he missed his third penalty in national colours while Iceland defenders hounded the Argentine attackers to ensure that they do not end up on the losing side.

