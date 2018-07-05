FIFA World Cup 2018: 153 million viewers across India tune in for group stage matches

In terms of top markets, West Bengal continues to lead the charts with 17.5 million. (Source: PTI) In terms of top markets, West Bengal continues to lead the charts with 17.5 million. (Source: PTI)

The world’s biggest sporting event, FIFA World Cup 2018 is continuing to endure its strong run in football viewership across India for the successive third week by garnering over 153 million viewers across 48 matches played in the first 16 days of the tournament. To simplify it further, the total cumulative reach of the event was 153.2 million viewers. 123.2 million viewers watched the World Cup on TV while more than 30 million viewers streamed it online. The 48-group stage matches of the FIFA WC 2018 was also watched live by 83.9 million viewers across India on the sports channels of Sony Pictures Networks. Incidentally, female viewership has contributed to 47 percent of the tournament reach till date.

Further, over 60 percent of the overall TV reach came from HSM markets. 72.7 million viewers in the HSM markets sampled the coverage on our sports channels. 51.5 million viewers in rural markets across India have sampled our FIFA WC 2018 television coverage – 42 percent of the overall TV reach.

Meanwhile, in terms of highest market reach for live matches- West Bengal continues to lead with 17.5 million. Kerala (15.8 million), North East – (9.3 million), and Maharashtra/ Goa (9 million) follow thereafter. Local language feeds (Hindi, Malayalam, Bengali, Tamil, Telugu) have also contributed to 47 percent of the overall viewership.

Regional commentary has been well received, with 8 million viewers in Kerala sampling Malayalam commentary and 7 million viewers in West Bengal sampling Bengali commentary.

FIFA World Cup 2018 is currently in its quarter-final stage with France, Uruguay, Brazil, Belgium, England, and Sweden battling it out for a spot in the semi-finals.

