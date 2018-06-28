FIFA World Cup 2018: Germany vs Mexico most watched game in India; 117 million tune in in first nine days

In terms of top markets, West Bengal continues to lead the charts with 14.8 million. (Source: PTI) In terms of top markets, West Bengal continues to lead the charts with 14.8 million. (Source: PTI)

The world’s biggest sporting event, FIFA World Cup 2018, has managed to secure a massive amount of viewership in India. After breaking viewership records in the opening week, as per BARC India, the tournament garnered over 117 million viewers across 26 matches played in the first nine days of the tournament. As per media rights holder, Sony Pictures Networks India (SPN) the total cumulative reach of the event on the network was 117.3 million viewers. The number is across the entire coverage of the World Cup – live broadcasts, wraparound shows, highlights and repeats. This can be broken down into 99.3 million viewers on TV and 18 million viewers live streamed it online. The thrilling encounter between Germany and Mexico on June 17 was the most watched match of the tournament with 7 million impressions.

In terms of top markets, West Bengal continues to lead the charts with 14.8 million. Kerala is second at 14.5 million, followed by North East with 8.4 million and Maharashtra with 7.1 million. Also, female viewership has contributed to 46 percent of the reach of the tournament.

Further, local language feeds (including Hindi, Malayalam, Bengali, Tamil, Telugu) contributed to 46 percent of the overall viewership. Regional commentary offered on one of the channels saw 6.8 million viewers in Kerala sampling Malayalam commentary and 5.4 million viewers in West Bengal sampling Bengali commentary.

Interest in rural markets also witnessed a sharp rise with 41 percent of the total reach coming from rural India.

Average viewership for prime-time games (8:30 PM and 9:30 PM) has been 4.8 million impressions and each viewer spent an average of 145 mins (under two games) on the tournament in the first nine days.

FIFA World Cup 2018 is currently in its last phase of the group stage. While spots are still up for grabs for the last 16, in Groups G and H, Germany have already faced a shock exit. Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Morocco, Iran, Australia, Peru, Nigeria, Iceland, Costa Rica, Serbia, Panama, Tunisia, Poland, South Korea are the other teams who have already bowed out of the tournament.

