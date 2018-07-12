FIFA Half Time Duration: What is the duration of half-time in football?

FIFA Half Time Duration: What is football rules for half-time? (Reuters Photo) FIFA Half Time Duration: What is football rules for half-time? (Reuters Photo)

Croatia and England are playing in the second semi-final of the FIFA World Cup 2018 in Moscow. This is the first time England have reached the semi-final since 1990 while Croatia are in the last four for the first time since 1998. Both teams have a chance to enter the final where they will face France on Sunday. France beat Belgium 1-0 in the first semi-final.

A football match is of 90 minutes. The game is divided into two halves of 45 minutes each. There is a break between the two halves which is of 15 minutes. The FIFA half time duration is 15 minutes.

Both Croatia and England have played the first half of the game and will now play the second half. Kieran Trippier has given England a 1-0 lead with a fifth-minute free kick in the World Cup semifinal against Croatia. Trippier scored with England’s first shot of the game, curling the direct free kick over the wall and into the top-right of the goal. It’s Trippier’s first goal for England.

